PRUDENCE Sharon
Peacefully, on the 2nd April, 2020, at home, aged 59 years, of West Lynn. Much loved wife of Neil, amazing mum of Ian and Matt and mum-in-law of Rach and Georgie. A devoted nana of Zach and a dear sister and sister-in-law. There will be a private family funeral due to the current situation. Donations, if desired, for Cancer Research UK, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Apr. 3, 2020