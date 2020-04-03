Home

Sharon PRUDENCE

Notice Condolences

Sharon PRUDENCE Notice
PRUDENCE Sharon

Peacefully, on the 2nd April, 2020, at home, aged 59 years, of West Lynn. Much loved wife of Neil, amazing mum of Ian and Matt and mum-in-law of Rach and Georgie. A devoted nana of Zach and a dear sister and sister-in-law. There will be a private family funeral due to the current situation. Donations, if desired, for Cancer Research UK, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Apr. 3, 2020
