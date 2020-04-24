Home

Monday, May 4, 2020
13:00
Mintlyn Crematorium
Fell asleep peacefully at home on 16th April 2020, aged 56 years young. Cherished partner to Mel, proud dad to Louise and Charley, father-in-law to Micky and doting grandad to Ailey and Evan. Also loved by his brothers Andrew and Geoffrey, sister Sheila and all his family. He will be massively missed by all who knew and loved him. Due to the current circumstances there will be a private family cremation at Mintlyn Crematorium on 4th May 2020 at 1.00pm. Family flowers only please. A celebration of Shaun's life will be arranged at a later date.
Published in Lynn News on Apr. 24, 2020
