LIVICK-SMITH Sheila
Peacefully, on the 3rd January 2020, at home, with her family around her, Sheila Clarice, aged 82 years, of Pott Row. Dearly loved wife of the late Gerald, much loved mum of Susan, Stuart and Kathryn. A dear mother-in-law of Andy, devoted grandma of Sophie, James, Charlotte, Max and Maisie and great-grandma of Grace and Eliza. Funeral Service at St Botolph's Church, Grimston on Wednesday 22nd January 2020 at 1:00pm followed by PRIVATE interment in the Churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Salvation Army (King's Lynn) and Cancer Research UK, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH
Published in Lynn News on Jan. 10, 2020