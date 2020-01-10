Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thornalley Funeral Services Ltd (Kings Lynn)
Austin Street
King's Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1QH
01553 771399
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
13:00
St Botolph's Church
Grimston
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sheila LIVICK-SMITH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sheila LIVICK-SMITH

Notice Condolences

Sheila LIVICK-SMITH Notice
LIVICK-SMITH Sheila

Peacefully, on the 3rd January 2020, at home, with her family around her, Sheila Clarice, aged 82 years, of Pott Row. Dearly loved wife of the late Gerald, much loved mum of Susan, Stuart and Kathryn. A dear mother-in-law of Andy, devoted grandma of Sophie, James, Charlotte, Max and Maisie and great-grandma of Grace and Eliza. Funeral Service at St Botolph's Church, Grimston on Wednesday 22nd January 2020 at 1:00pm followed by PRIVATE interment in the Churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Salvation Army (King's Lynn) and Cancer Research UK, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH
Published in Lynn News on Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -