Thornalley Funeral Services Ltd (Kings Lynn)
Sheila WRIGHT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sheila WRIGHT

Notice

Sheila WRIGHT Notice
WRIGHT Sheila

On the 13th April, 2020, peacefully in Grantham, aged 89 years, formerly of Sheringham and Terrington St John. Beloved wife of the late Reverend Robert Wright. Loving mum to Anne and Susan. Much loved nanna and great-gran. Due to the current situation there will be a private family funeral. A memorial service and interment will follow at a later date. Donations, if desired, for Great Ormond Street Hospital, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Apr. 17, 2020
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
