BARBER
Shirley
Peacefully, on the 16th July, 2019, at home, aged 64 years, of King's Lynn. A loving wife of Ian, mum of Karl and Marc and a dear daughter of Rita and Ginter. A much loved mother-in-law, nan and great-nan. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Wednesday, 24th July, 2019 at 11:30 am. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for The Norfolk Hospice (Tapping House), may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH
Published in Lynn News on July 18, 2019