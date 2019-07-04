Home

Died peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on 1st July 2019, aged 83. Wife of Raymond William Cooper (deceased). Dearly loved mum of Anita and Martin. Mother-in-law of Alan and Leanne. Much loved nan of Ashley, Arran, Kayleigh and their partners. Great-nan of Daisy, a dear sister, aunt and friend. The funeral service will take place at St Mary the Virgin Church, Docking on Tuesday 16th July 2019 at 11.00am. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Bayfield Surgery, Docking may be made at the service or sent c/o Eric W Witton Funeral Services, 26 Station Road, Heacham, PE31 7EX. Tel: 01485 570475
Published in Lynn News on July 4, 2019
