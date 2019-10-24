|
Peacefully, on the 16th October, 2019, at home, surrounded by her family after a long and brave battle, aged 74 years, of Wiggenhall St Germans. A loving wife of Mick, a much loved mum of Sharon and Adrian. A dear mum-in-law of Nigel and Johanna and a devoted nan of Thomas, Lucas, Harry and loving step nan to Maisie. Many thanks to Shouldham Ward for the love and care shown to Shirley in her last few weeks. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Wednesday, 30th October, 2019 at 4:00pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Shouldham Ward Equipment Fund QEH, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH
Published in Lynn News on Oct. 24, 2019