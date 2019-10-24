Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thornalley Funeral Services Ltd (Kings Lynn)
Austin Street
King's Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1QH
01553 771399
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
16:00
Mintlyn Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley GARLIKE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley GARLIKE

Notice Condolences

Shirley GARLIKE Notice
GARLIKE

Shirley

Peacefully, on the 16th October, 2019, at home, surrounded by her family after a long and brave battle, aged 74 years, of Wiggenhall St Germans. A loving wife of Mick, a much loved mum of Sharon and Adrian. A dear mum-in-law of Nigel and Johanna and a devoted nan of Thomas, Lucas, Harry and loving step nan to Maisie. Many thanks to Shouldham Ward for the love and care shown to Shirley in her last few weeks. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Wednesday, 30th October, 2019 at 4:00pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Shouldham Ward Equipment Fund QEH, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH
Published in Lynn News on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.