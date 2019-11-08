Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley GARLIKE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley GARLIKE

Notice

Shirley GARLIKE Notice
GARLIKE

Shirley

Mick, Sharon and Adrian would like to thank everyone for their kind messages and cards of sympathy in memory of Shirley. Special thanks to all at Thornalley, Celebrant Nicole Turner for her incredible funeral service, and all of our amazing family members for the help in arranging the wake. Thanks also to all the staff at Shouldham Ward, QEH for the love and care shown to Shirley. Please accept this as our only, but most sincere acknowledgement.
Published in Lynn News on Nov. 8, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -