|
|
|
GARLIKE
Shirley
Mick, Sharon and Adrian would like to thank everyone for their kind messages and cards of sympathy in memory of Shirley. Special thanks to all at Thornalley, Celebrant Nicole Turner for her incredible funeral service, and all of our amazing family members for the help in arranging the wake. Thanks also to all the staff at Shouldham Ward, QEH for the love and care shown to Shirley. Please accept this as our only, but most sincere acknowledgement.
Published in Lynn News on Nov. 8, 2019