|
|
TAYLOR Shirley
Peacefully, on the 10th May, 2020, at home, aged 80 years, of Waterside, formerly of Highgate. Beloved wife of the late Bob. A loving partner of Tony and a much loved mum of Annette, Christopher, Joanne and Penny. A dear mother-in-law, nan and great-nan. Due to the current situation there will be a private family funeral. Donations, if desired, for Dementia Fund QEH, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on May 15, 2020