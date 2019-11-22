Home

A J Coggles Funeral Directors (Kings Lynn)
1 Blackfriars Street
Kings Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1NN
01553 766795
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
14:30
Mintlyn Crematorium
WRIGHT

Sid

Passed away on the 15th November 2019, with his daughter and son in law by his side, at Woodlands Care Home, aged 98 years, formerly of Gayton and Burnham Thorpe. A very cherished dad and grandad (Pops). He will be dearly missed by everybody he touched. Funeral service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Friday, 6th December

at 2.30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired, for The Royal Engineers Association, may be made at the service, or sent c/o A J Coggles Family Funeral Directors, 1 Blackfriars Street, King's Lynn PE30 1NN. Online donations can be made via www.ajcoggles.co.uk by following the memorygiving link.
Published in Lynn News on Nov. 22, 2019
