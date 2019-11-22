|
WRIGHT
Sid
Passed away on the 15th November 2019, with his daughter and son in law by his side, at Woodlands Care Home, aged 98 years, formerly of Gayton and Burnham Thorpe. A very cherished dad and grandad (Pops). He will be dearly missed by everybody he touched. Funeral service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Friday, 6th December
at 2.30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired, for The Royal Engineers Association, may be made at the service, or sent c/o A J Coggles Family Funeral Directors, 1 Blackfriars Street, King's Lynn PE30 1NN. Online donations can be made via www.ajcoggles.co.uk by following the memorygiving link.
Published in Lynn News on Nov. 22, 2019