Thornalley Funeral Services Ltd (Kings Lynn)
Austin Street
King's Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1QH
01553 771399
Simon McCOY

Simon McCOY Notice
McCOY Simon

Peacefully, on the 6th June, 2020, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 37 years, of King's Lynn. A much loving son of Ali and Val and a dear brother of Dave. A friend to many. Due to the current situation there will be a private family funeral. Donations, if desired, for Necton Ward Patients Equipment Fund QEH and Brain Tumour Research, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on June 12, 2020
