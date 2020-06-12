|
|
McCOY Simon
Peacefully, on the 6th June, 2020, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 37 years, of King's Lynn. A much loving son of Ali and Val and a dear brother of Dave. A friend to many. Due to the current situation there will be a private family funeral. Donations, if desired, for Necton Ward Patients Equipment Fund QEH and Brain Tumour Research, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on June 12, 2020