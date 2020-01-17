|
LISTER Sonia
Peacefully, on the 15th January, 2020, at home, aged 70 years, of Clenchwarton. Loving wife of Terry, much loved mum of Donna and son-in-law Darren and a devoted nan of Shannon, Jack and Melissa. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Thursday 30th January, 2020 at 3:15pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for The Donkey Sanctuary, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH
Published in Lynn News on Jan. 17, 2020