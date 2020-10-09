|
DAWES Stellanée Handford
Peacefully passed away, after a short illness, on the 23rd September, 2020, aged 88 years. A beloved wife of the late Rex and a much loved mum of Adrienne. She will be greatly missed by all her family and friends. Due to the current situation there will be a private family funeral. Donations, if desired, for Royal Osteoporosis Society, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Oct. 9, 2020