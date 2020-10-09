Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thornalley Funeral Services Ltd (Kings Lynn)
Austin Street
King's Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1QH
01553 771399
Resources
More Obituaries for Stella DAWES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stella DAWES

Notice Condolences

Stella DAWES Notice
DAWES Stellanée Handford

Peacefully passed away, after a short illness, on the 23rd September, 2020, aged 88 years. A beloved wife of the late Rex and a much loved mum of Adrienne. She will be greatly missed by all her family and friends. Due to the current situation there will be a private family funeral. Donations, if desired, for Royal Osteoporosis Society, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Oct. 9, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -