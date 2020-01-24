|
|
DESROCHES
Stella Violet passed away peacefully on 14th January 2020 at The Close residential home Snettisham, aged 94 years. Formerly of Hunstanton. Dearly loved wife of Edmond (deceased), Loving mum to Juliette (deceased), Gerald, Bernard (deceased), Suzanne & Sharon. Mother-in-law to Ann, Chris & Joe. Loving Nan & great nanny. Sister to Pearl & Alan, Dinky (deceased), Daisy (deceased), Jenny (deceased), Hilda (deceased) & Phillip (deceased). Funeral service at The Church of our lady & St Edmund King & Martyr, Sandringham Road, Hunstanton on Tuesday 4th February 2020 at 11.00am. Followed by committal at Hunstanton Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for Cancer Research UK. May be made at the service or sent to- John Lincoln Funeral Directors 40, Greevegate Hunstanton PE36 6AG
Published in Lynn News on Jan. 24, 2020