ELLIS
Stephen 'Ellie'
Suddenly on the 10th November, 2019, aged 60 years, of South Wootton. Dearly loved husband of Sara. Loving dad of Jason, Christian, Ryan (Billy) and step-dad to Sam and Lizzy. A dearly loved grandad to Alfie, Peaches, Bella-Mae and Beatrice. Funeral Service at King's Lynn Minster on Thursday, 5th December, 2019 at 1.30pm followed by PRIVATE cremation at Mintlyn Crematorium. Bright colours to be worn please. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Magpas Helimedix and Addenbrooke's Charitable Trust (NCCU), may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Nov. 29, 2019