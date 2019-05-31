Debbie, Oliver and Family would like to thank everyone for their help and support after the recent sudden and very sad loss of Steve. For the many cards, floral tributes and messages of condolence received, a real testament to Steve, a truly special man and well known to many. A special thank you to friends for their continued support, which has been of great comfort to us all through this difficult time. A total of £2675.54 was raised for 'Friends of the Stroke Unit' at the QE Hospital and Nelson's Journey and we thank you all for your kindness and such generosity. Our thanks also to Thornalley Funeral Services, the Reverend Julie Boyd and King's Lynn Golf Club; all for excellent service throughout. Please accept this as our only, but most sincere acknowledgement. Published in Lynn News on May 31, 2019