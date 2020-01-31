|
SWAN Stephen (Steve)
Passed away peacefully on the 20th January 2020, aged 80 years, with his son by his side. Formerly of North Wootton, beloved husband of the late Liz, loving father of Adam, father-in-law of Sophie and much loved grandpa of Martha and Hettie. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Thursday 13th February 2020 at 11.30am. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Royal National Lifeboat Institution may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH
Published in Lynn News on Jan. 31, 2020