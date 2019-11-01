|
SHORT Steve
Passed away peacefully, on the 24th October, 2019, aged 70 years, of King's Lynn. A much loved dad, father-in-law, grandad and grandpa. He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral Service at St Faith's Church, Gaywood on Thursday, 7th November, 2019 at 10.00am followed by interment at Gayton Road Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Help For Heroes, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Nov. 1, 2019