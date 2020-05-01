Home

Thornalley Funeral Services Ltd (Kings Lynn)
Austin Street
King's Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1QH
01553 771399
Steven FUKES

Notice Condolences

Steven FUKES Notice
FUKES

Steven

On the morning of 23rd April, 2020, in Peterborough City Hospital, Steven aged 41 years. Beloved and treasured son of Celia and John, adored and devoted twin brother of Melanie, dear brother-in-law to Matthew. Although he has gone, much of the software that he developed prior to becoming severely disabled following an acquired brain injury, continues to help doctors treating cancer patients today. KES Queen's Medal Winner 1996. Due to the current situation there will be a private family funeral. A service of thankgiving for the life of Steven and a wake will be arranged as soon as circumstances permit. Donations, if desired, for Headway - Norfolk & Waveney, may be made on line via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary.

The angels wrote in the Book of Gold

The deeds that he had done,

And when his Father called him home

He said, "Beloved, come."

Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on May 1, 2020
