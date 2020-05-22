Home

Celia, John and Melanie would like to thank all those who kindly sent cards and messages of condolence on the very sad loss of Steven. We would also like to thank those who have kindly donated to the nominated charity; Nicole Turner for her touching service and support; Kate at Elizabeth the Florist for the floral arrangements, and all at Thornalley Funeral Services for the wonderful help that has been given, both before and during the funeral, which is greatly appreciated.
Published in Lynn News on May 22, 2020
