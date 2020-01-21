Home

Peacefully on 24th December 2019 at Addenbrooks Hospital, Cambridge. Stuart of Outwell. Aged 81 years. Dearly loved Husband of the late Beryl and a much loved Dad of Marina, Dad in Law of Robert and a devoted Grandad of Christie, Francesca and Ewan. Great Grandad of Chloe, Scarlett, Leo, Zachery, and dear Partner of Val. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium, Kings Lynn, on Friday 24th January 2020 at 1pm. Family Flowers only please. Donations if desired for Stroke Association and Glaucoma Association may be made at the service or sent to A.R.Clingo, Independent Funeral Director, Upwell, Wisbech, Tel. 01945 772502
Published in Lynn News on Jan. 21, 2020
