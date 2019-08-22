Home

Thornalley Funeral Services Ltd (Kings Lynn)
Austin Street
King's Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1QH
01553 771399
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
16:00
Mintlyn Crematorium
Susan JAY

Susan JAY Notice
JAY Susan

On the 14th August, 2019, passed away after a short illness, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 76 years. A loving wife of Barry, an adored mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium today, Friday, 23rd August, 2019 at 4.00pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Cats Protection, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Aug. 22, 2019
