JAY Susan
On the 14th August, 2019, passed away after a short illness, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 76 years. A loving wife of Barry, an adored mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium today, Friday, 23rd August, 2019 at 4.00pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Cats Protection, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Aug. 22, 2019