MILLS
Sybil
Peacefully on 13th September 2019 Sybil aged 99 years of Hunstanton and formerly of March. Dearly loved widow of inspector Tom Mills and deeply missed by all family members and friends. Committal service at Mintlyn Crematorium at 11.30am followed by Thanksgiving service 1.00pm at Union Church Hunstanton on Monday 14th October. Family flowers only please but donations if desired for Union Church Hunstanton. May be made at the service or sent to - John Lincoln Funeral Director's
40, Greevegate Hunstanton PE36 6AG
Published in Lynn News on Oct. 10, 2019