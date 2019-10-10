Home

John Lincoln Funeral Directors (Hunstanton, Kings Lynn)
40 Greevegate
Hunstanton, Norfolk PE36 6AG
01485 534421
Committal
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
11:30
Mintlyn Crematorium
Service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
13:00
Union Church
Hunstanton
Sybil MILLS Notice
MILLS

Sybil

Peacefully on 13th September 2019 Sybil aged 99 years of Hunstanton and formerly of March. Dearly loved widow of inspector Tom Mills and deeply missed by all family members and friends. Committal service at Mintlyn Crematorium at 11.30am followed by Thanksgiving service 1.00pm at Union Church Hunstanton on Monday 14th October. Family flowers only please but donations if desired for Union Church Hunstanton. May be made at the service or sent to - John Lincoln Funeral Director's

40, Greevegate Hunstanton PE36 6AG
Published in Lynn News on Oct. 10, 2019
