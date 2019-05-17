|
Peacefully, on the 12th May, 2019, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 88 years, of North Wootton. Wife of Gil. A loving mum, mother-in-law, nan, great-nan, great-great-nan and sister. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Tuesday, 28th May, 2019 at 12.15pm. No black to be worn please. No flowers by request. Donations, if desired, for British Heart Foundation, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
