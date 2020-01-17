Home

Chapmans & Thornalley Funeral Services
The Swaffham Funeral Home, Lynn Road
Swaffham, Norfolk PE37 7AY
01760 721305
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
13:45
Mintlyn Crematorium
Sylvia INCE

Sylvia INCE Notice
INCE

Sylvia

passed away peacefully on 28th December 2019 aged 81 years at Iceni House Care Home. Loving wife to Robert. Mother to Robert and Mellisa. Grandmother to Harry, Mia and Hennis. Former Proprietor of Norfolk Lodge Care Home, Hunstanton. Will be sadly missed by all that knew her as she touched so many lives. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Wednesday 29th January, 2020 at 1:45pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Guide Dogs For The Blind, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Chapmans & Thornalley Funeral Services, Lynn Road, Swaffham, PE37 7AY
Published in Lynn News on Jan. 17, 2020
