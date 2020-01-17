|
passed away peacefully on 28th December 2019 aged 81 years at Iceni House Care Home. Loving wife to Robert. Mother to Robert and Mellisa. Grandmother to Harry, Mia and Hennis. Former Proprietor of Norfolk Lodge Care Home, Hunstanton. Will be sadly missed by all that knew her as she touched so many lives. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Wednesday 29th January, 2020 at 1:45pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Guide Dogs For The Blind, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Chapmans & Thornalley Funeral Services, Lynn Road, Swaffham, PE37 7AY
Published in Lynn News on Jan. 17, 2020