SPALDING
Sylvia Maud
(formerly Reed)
Of Mildenhall, formerly of Southery, passed suddenly but peacefully away on Sunday 25th August 2019, aged 86 years. Loving wife of Cyril, much loved mum of Julie, stepmum of Lindsay and Mandy, mother-in-law of Harvey, Don and Martin and a dear nan of Oliver, Joshua, Henrietta and Amy, who will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral Service at Mildenhall Methodist Church, on Wednesday 18th September at 1.00pm followed by Private burial at Southery Cemetery. If preferred blue clothing to be worn. Family flowers only please, but if desired, donations made payable to R. J. Pepper Donation Account (to be equally divided between East Anglian Air Ambulance and Macmillan Cancer Support) may be left at the service or sent c/o R. J. Pepper & Son Family Funeral Directors, 1 Manor Court, High Street, Mildenhall, Suffolk, IP28 7EH. Tel: 01638 715172
Published in Lynn News on Sept. 12, 2019