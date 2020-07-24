Home

Thornalley Funeral Services Ltd (Kings Lynn)
Austin Street
King's Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1QH
01553 771399
Peacefully passed away, surrounded by her family, on the 14th July, 2020, aged 72 years. A much loved wife of Kevin, a dearly loved mum of James, Trevor and Matthew and a dear mother-in-law to Sam, Paulette and Tristy. A much loved nan and great-nan. A dear sister to Jim and sister-in-law to Chris. Due to the current situation there will be a private family funeral. Donations, if desired, for Epilepsy Research UK, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on July 24, 2020
