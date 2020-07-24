|
THROWER
Sylvia
Peacefully passed away, surrounded by her family, on the 14th July, 2020, aged 72 years. A much loved wife of Kevin, a dearly loved mum of James, Trevor and Matthew and a dear mother-in-law to Sam, Paulette and Tristy. A much loved nan and great-nan. A dear sister to Jim and sister-in-law to Chris. Due to the current situation there will be a private family funeral. Donations, if desired, for Epilepsy Research UK, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on July 24, 2020