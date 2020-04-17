Home

Tania McNAUGHT

Tania McNAUGHT Notice
McNAUGHT Tania Felicity Hope

On the 11th April, 2020, peacefully at Winchley Home, aged 86 years, formerly of London Road King's Lynn. Dear mum of Mark, Claire, Faye, Craig and David (deceased). A dear mother-in-law and a dear grandma and great-grandma. Due to the current situation there will be a private family funeral. Donations, if desired, for RSPCA East Winch Wildlife Centre, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Apr. 17, 2020
