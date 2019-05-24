Resources More Obituaries for Ted Richardson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Ted Richardson

Notice RICHARDSON

Ted

Edna and family would like to thank everyone for their help and support after the recent sad loss of Ted. A sincere thank you to the carers from First Support and Manorcourt, also a thanks to Steven, without whom Edna would not have been able to manage when Ted came home from hospital. To Alison for her compassionate care for Ted and practical help when it was most needed. The many cards, visits and phone calls sending love and support have been a great comfort to us all and provided what we have always known; Ted was truly a very special person. A total of £732.25 was raised for Dementia UK and we thank you all for your kindness and generosity. Finally thanks to A J Coggles Downham Market for their wonderful service throughout. Please accept this a our only but most sincere acknowledgement. Published in Lynn News on May 24, 2019