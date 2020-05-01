|
|
BLY Terence Philip
On the 23rd April, 2020, born 8th May, 1941. Devoted son to Philip William Bly (deceased) and Mollie Irene Bly (deceased). Loving brother of Paul (deceased) and brother Peter and family in Canada and family in Ireland. Will be sadly missed by Mary and all family and friends. Due to the current situation there will be a private family funeral. Donations, if desired, for Marie Curie, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on May 1, 2020