Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thornalley Funeral Services Ltd (Kings Lynn)
Austin Street
King's Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1QH
01553 771399
Resources
More Obituaries for Terence BLY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terence BLY


1941 - 2020 Notice Condolences
Terence BLY Notice
BLY Terence Philip

On the 23rd April, 2020, born 8th May, 1941. Devoted son to Philip William Bly (deceased) and Mollie Irene Bly (deceased). Loving brother of Paul (deceased) and brother Peter and family in Canada and family in Ireland. Will be sadly missed by Mary and all family and friends. Due to the current situation there will be a private family funeral. Donations, if desired, for Marie Curie, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on May 1, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -