FITCH
Terence Peter Doughty
'Terry'
Passed away peacefully on 25th July 2020, aged 92, of the parish of St Margaret's, King's Lynn. Devoted husband of Rosalind, cherished father of Michelle and Karen, dearly loved grandfather of Jacob. Terry will be sadly missed by all who knew him. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Thursday 13th August at 1.45pm. "You will always be in our hearts and memories for all the love, inspiration and generosity of spirit your life exemplified." Due to the current circumstances, immediate family only to attend. Donations, if desired, for The RSPB , may be sent c/o A J Coggles Family Funeral Directors, 1 Blackfriars Street, King's Lynn PE30 1NN. Online donations can be made via www.ajcoggles.co.uk by following the memory giving link.
Published in Lynn News on Aug. 7, 2020