Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
14:00
St Mary's Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Terence SMITH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terence SMITH

Notice Condolences

Terence SMITH Notice
SMITH Terence

On August 19th, 2019 peacefully at home in Hunstanton after a short illness surrounded by his family aged 78 years. Dearly loved husband of Maureen, dearest dad of Joseph, Robert and Jason, dear father-in-law, grandad and great grandad. Funeral service at St Mary's Church, Old Hunstanton on Thursday 29th August at 2.00pm followed by Cremation. Family flowers only please, donations if desired for The Stroke Unit QEH may be made at the service or sent to:- John Lincoln F/D's 40 Greevegate Hunstanton PE36 6AG
Published in Lynn News on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.