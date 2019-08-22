|
|
SMITH Terence
On August 19th, 2019 peacefully at home in Hunstanton after a short illness surrounded by his family aged 78 years. Dearly loved husband of Maureen, dearest dad of Joseph, Robert and Jason, dear father-in-law, grandad and great grandad. Funeral service at St Mary's Church, Old Hunstanton on Thursday 29th August at 2.00pm followed by Cremation. Family flowers only please, donations if desired for The Stroke Unit QEH may be made at the service or sent to:- John Lincoln F/D's 40 Greevegate Hunstanton PE36 6AG
Published in Lynn News on Aug. 22, 2019