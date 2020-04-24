Home

Friday, May 15, 2020
13:00
Mintlyn Crematorium
Terrence "Terry" Howard

Terrence "Terry" Howard Notice
HOWARD

Terrence (Terry)

of King's Lynn, passed away suddenly on Saturday 18th April 2020 at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital. Dad to Joanne, Jon and Rachel, Father-in-law to Andrew, Sandra and Mark. Grandad to Alexandra, Kirsty, Joshua, Bethany, Daniel and Benjamin. Great-Grandad to Riley and Harley. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Friday 15th May 2020 at 1.00pm. Private family service due to the coronavirus. All enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare, 30 Wootton Road, King's Lynn PE30 4EX. Tel: 01553 768970
Published in Lynn News on Apr. 24, 2020
