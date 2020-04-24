|
HOWARD
Terrence (Terry)
of King's Lynn, passed away suddenly on Saturday 18th April 2020 at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital. Dad to Joanne, Jon and Rachel, Father-in-law to Andrew, Sandra and Mark. Grandad to Alexandra, Kirsty, Joshua, Bethany, Daniel and Benjamin. Great-Grandad to Riley and Harley. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Friday 15th May 2020 at 1.00pm. Private family service due to the coronavirus. All enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare, 30 Wootton Road, King's Lynn PE30 4EX. Tel: 01553 768970
Published in Lynn News on Apr. 24, 2020