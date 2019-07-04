|
REEVE
Terrence
Peacefully after a long illness Terry of Wereham, passed away at Goodwin's Hall Nursing Home, Kings Lynn with his family by his side on Sunday 16th June 2019, aged 79 years. Dearly loved husband to Zena, loving dad of Tina and Robin, grandad to Chloe and Alfie, much loved father-in-law to Wayne and Nicola, brother-in-law to Tom and cousin Paula. Terry will be greatly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium, Kings Lynn on Tuesday 16th July at 11.30am. Family flowers only please, or donations, if desired, will be divided between The Stroke Association & Mesothelioma UK can be made at the Service or sent to RH Bond Funeral Directors, Sycamore House, Oxborough Road, Stoke Ferry, Norfolk PE33 9TA.
Published in Lynn News on July 4, 2019