EASTWOOD
Terry
My dearest darling husband Terry Eastwood sadly passed away from COVID-19 on Monday the 4th of May. He leaves behind a loving Wife, 5 Sons, 14 Grandchildren and 21 Great-Grandchildren and will be sadly missed by all. A private family cremation due to the current restrictions on Friday 29th May at 2.30pm. A celebration of his life to be arranged at a later date. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Dogotel Kennels & Cattery. (This is the kennels where their beloved dog Ruby is awaiting her forever home). Address: Dogotel & Cattery, Peddars Lodge, Hillington, King's Lynn, Norfolk, PE31 6DS. Tel: 01485 520346 www.dogotel.org [email protected] May be sent to John Lincoln Funeral Directors, 40 Greevegate, Hunstanton, PE36 6AG.
