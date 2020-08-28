|
HARDY Thelma Patricia
Peacefully, on the 24th August, 2020, at home, aged 81 years, of South Wootton. Dearly loved wife of Roger, a loving mum of Lesley and Sharon and mother-in-law of Rob and Tim. A much loved nan of Nathan, Harry and Laura and great-nan of Buddy. Due to the current situation there will be a private family funeral. Donations, if desired, for RSPCA, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Aug. 28, 2020