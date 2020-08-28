Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thornalley Funeral Services Ltd (Kings Lynn)
Austin Street
King's Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1QH
01553 771399
Resources
More Obituaries for Thelma HARDY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thelma HARDY

Notice Condolences

Thelma HARDY Notice
HARDY Thelma Patricia

Peacefully, on the 24th August, 2020, at home, aged 81 years, of South Wootton. Dearly loved wife of Roger, a loving mum of Lesley and Sharon and mother-in-law of Rob and Tim. A much loved nan of Nathan, Harry and Laura and great-nan of Buddy. Due to the current situation there will be a private family funeral. Donations, if desired, for RSPCA, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Aug. 28, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -