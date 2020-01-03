|
|
REEVE
Thomas
Peacefully on 27th December 2019 at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Trinder, aged 93 years of Wimbotsham. Beloved husband of Madge. Dear step dad of Andrew (deceased) and Diane, and a dear step father in law of Michael. Loving Grandad and great grandad. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Thursday 16th January at 10.45am. Family flowers only. Donations if desired for Cancer Research UK may be made at the service or sent c/o A J Coggles Family Funeral Directors, 69 Bridge Street, Downham Market PE38 9DW. Online donations can be made via www.ajcoggles.co.uk following the link to memorygiving.
Published in Lynn News on Jan. 3, 2020