Home

POWERED BY

Services
A J Coggles Funeral Directors (Downham Market)
69 Bridge Street
Downham Market, Norfolk PE38 9DW
01366 384182
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
10:45
Mintlyn Crematoriu
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas REEVE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas REEVE

Notice Condolences

Thomas REEVE Notice
REEVE

Thomas

Peacefully on 27th December 2019 at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Trinder, aged 93 years of Wimbotsham. Beloved husband of Madge. Dear step dad of Andrew (deceased) and Diane, and a dear step father in law of Michael. Loving Grandad and great grandad. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Thursday 16th January at 10.45am. Family flowers only. Donations if desired for Cancer Research UK may be made at the service or sent c/o A J Coggles Family Funeral Directors, 69 Bridge Street, Downham Market PE38 9DW. Online donations can be made via www.ajcoggles.co.uk following the link to memorygiving.
Published in Lynn News on Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A J Coggles Funeral Directors (Downham Market)
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -