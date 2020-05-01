|
WIGHTMAN
Timothy (Jock)
On the 26th April, 2020, peacefully at Lower Farm Nursing Home, aged 79 years, of North Lynn. Dearly loved husband of Lilian. Loving dad to Debbie, Paul, James and Stuart. A dear father-in-law to Mick, Wendy, Mel and Gemma and a much loved grandad and great-grandad. Due to the current situation there will be a private
family funeral. Donations, if desired, for West Raynham Patients/ Equipment Fund QEH, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH
Published in Lynn News on May 1, 2020