With deep sadness we announce the passing of Tina Wojcik, on the 21st June, the best of mothers to Adam and Anna, loving wife of Henry. Adoring grandmother to Persephone, Augustus, Athene and Niobe. 95 is a good age, but we miss you terribly. Rest in peace with dad. Funeral Service 11.00am, 23rd July, St Mary's Church, Harefield, Middx, followed by cremation 12.00noon at Breakspear Crematorium, Ruislip. Family flowers only, but donations can be made to The Dogs Trust Harefield via Henry Paul Funeral Directors, 8 Glebe Avenue, Ickenham, UB10 8PB. Tel: 01895 633510
Published in Lynn News on July 18, 2019