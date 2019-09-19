Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
13:45
Mintlyn Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Tony GROOM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tony GROOM

Notice Condolences

Tony GROOM Notice
GROOM Tony

On the 16th September, 2019, peacefully at Amberley Hall, King's Lynn, aged 87 years. Loving brother of Gerald, brother-in-law to Marvin and a very dear uncle to John, Sarah, Isaac and Elliott. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Friday, 4th October, 2019 at 1.45pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for St James Medical Practice Equipment Account, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.