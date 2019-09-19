|
GROOM Tony
On the 16th September, 2019, peacefully at Amberley Hall, King's Lynn, aged 87 years. Loving brother of Gerald, brother-in-law to Marvin and a very dear uncle to John, Sarah, Isaac and Elliott. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Friday, 4th October, 2019 at 1.45pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for St James Medical Practice Equipment Account, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Sept. 19, 2019