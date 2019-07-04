|
WOODCOCK
Tracey
Peacefully, on the 1st July, 2019, at home, aged 56 years, of Springwood. Loving wife of David, much loved mum of Leigh and David, dearly loved nan of Charlie-Jo, Kieran, Harvey, Hampton, Oliver and Grace. A dear daughter and sister. Funeral Service at St Faith's Church, Gaywood on Thursday, 11th July, 2019 at 2:45 pm followed by Interment at Gayton Road Cemetery. Flowers are welcome. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH
Published in Lynn News on July 4, 2019