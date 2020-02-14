|
|
BEALES
Trevor
Passed away, on the 3rd February, 2020, aged 89 years, of West Winch. A beloved husband of the late Marie and a dear dad of Linda and Paul. A dear father-in-law, grandad, great-grandad and brother. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Monday, 2nd March, 2020 at 10:45am. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Alzheimer's Research UK, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH
Published in Lynn News on Feb. 14, 2020