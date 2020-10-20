|
BEALES
Trevor of Dersingham, died on Friday 2nd October 2020 aged 87 years at The Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King's Lynn. Leaves behind his loving wife Berys, son Paul, daughter Karen, daughter-in-law Lucy & grandaughter Eleanor. Cremation will be held at Mintlyn Crematorium by invitation only due to the current circumstances. Please contact John Lincoln Funeral Directors for the live webcast link. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Guide Dogs for the Blind. May be sent to - John Lincoln Funeral Directors 40, Greevegate, Hunstanton, PE36 6AG
Published in Lynn News on Oct. 20, 2020