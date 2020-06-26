|
|
DIX
Trixie
Passed away peacefully at home on 13th June 2020 with her family and dearest friend Pam by her side. Loving wife of Ernie. Beloved mum of Marion and Carrie. Proud grandma of Olivia and Harry. Dearly loved mother-in-law of Chris. Much loved sister-in-law to Kay and Jean (deceased). A cherished auntie. Trixie will be greatly missed by her family and many friends & Fenland Goat Club, West Norfolk Poultry Club and West Norfolk Beekeepers. Private family funeral to be held at St Mary's Church, Heacham. A celebration of Trixie's life to be confirmed at a later date. All flowers are most welcome please. Donations if desired for The Donkey Sanctuary
may be sent to John Lincoln Funeral Directors 40 Greevegate, Hunstanton, PE36 6AG
Published in Lynn News on June 26, 2020