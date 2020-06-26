Home

POWERED BY

Services
John Lincoln Funeral Directors (Hunstanton, Kings Lynn)
40 Greevegate
Hunstanton, Norfolk PE36 6AG
01485 534421
Resources
More Obituaries for Trixie DIX
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Trixie DIX

Notice Condolences

Trixie DIX Notice
DIX

Trixie

Passed away peacefully at home on 13th June 2020 with her family and dearest friend Pam by her side. Loving wife of Ernie. Beloved mum of Marion and Carrie. Proud grandma of Olivia and Harry. Dearly loved mother-in-law of Chris. Much loved sister-in-law to Kay and Jean (deceased). A cherished auntie. Trixie will be greatly missed by her family and many friends & Fenland Goat Club, West Norfolk Poultry Club and West Norfolk Beekeepers. Private family funeral to be held at St Mary's Church, Heacham. A celebration of Trixie's life to be confirmed at a later date. All flowers are most welcome please. Donations if desired for The Donkey Sanctuary

may be sent to John Lincoln Funeral Directors 40 Greevegate, Hunstanton, PE36 6AG
Published in Lynn News on June 26, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -