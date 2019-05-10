|
|
On the 29th April, 2019, aged 50 years, of Northwold, formerly of Downham Market. Dearly loved wife of Simon, loving mum to Emily and Daniel. A loving daughter to Gillian. PRIVATE Cremation, followed by Thanksgiving Service at St Andrews Church, Northwold on Wednesday, 22nd May, 2019 at 12.30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for The Norfolk Hospice (Tapping House) and The Personalised Breast Cancer Program (Cheques made payable to The University of Cambridge), may be made at the service or online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on May 10, 2019