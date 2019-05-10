Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thornalley Funeral Services Ltd (Kings Lynn)
Austin Street
King's Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1QH
01553 771399
Resources
More Obituaries for Trudie GRAPES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Trudie Jane GRAPES

Notice Condolences

Trudie Jane GRAPES Notice
On the 29th April, 2019, aged 50 years, of Northwold, formerly of Downham Market. Dearly loved wife of Simon, loving mum to Emily and Daniel. A loving daughter to Gillian. PRIVATE Cremation, followed by Thanksgiving Service at St Andrews Church, Northwold on Wednesday, 22nd May, 2019 at 12.30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for The Norfolk Hospice (Tapping House) and The Personalised Breast Cancer Program (Cheques made payable to The University of Cambridge), may be made at the service or online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on May 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.