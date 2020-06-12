|
DEWING Valerie Maureen 'Val'
Peacefully, on the 3rd June, 2020, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 71 years, of Terrington St Clement. Loving wife of Michael. A much loved mum of Shaun (deceased) and Wayne, mother-in-law of Debra and grandma of Jack and Owen. Due to the current situation there will be a private family funeral. Donations, if desired, for RSPCA, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on June 12, 2020