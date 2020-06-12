Home

Valerie DEWING

Valerie DEWING Notice
DEWING Valerie Maureen 'Val'

Peacefully, on the 3rd June, 2020, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 71 years, of Terrington St Clement. Loving wife of Michael. A much loved mum of Shaun (deceased) and Wayne, mother-in-law of Debra and grandma of Jack and Owen. Due to the current situation there will be a private family funeral. Donations, if desired, for RSPCA, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on June 12, 2020
