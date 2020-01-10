Home

Thornalley Funeral Services Ltd (Kings Lynn)
Austin Street
King's Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1QH
01553 771399
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
11:30
Mintlyn Crematorium
Valerie GREEN Notice
GREEN Valerie (Val) nee Laws

On the 3rd January 2020, peacefully, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 79 years, of Walsoken. Dearly loved wife of Ian. A loving sister of Barry (deceased), Margaret and Anne. A dear sister in-law, auntie and great-aunt. Loved by all the family. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Thursday 23rd January 2020 at 11:30am. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Cancer Care & Treatment Q.E. Fund, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH
Published in Lynn News on Jan. 10, 2020
