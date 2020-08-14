|
TROUP Valerie 'Val'
Peacefully passed away, after a short illness, on the 9th August, 2020, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 87 years. A much loved mum, stepmum, mother-in-law and nanna. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Due to the current situation there will be a private family funeral. Donations, if desired, for SSAFA (The Armed Forces Charity) may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Aug. 14, 2020