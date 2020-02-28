Home

Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
12:00
All Saints Church
Longhope
Valerie WILLIAMSON

of Longhope, Gloucestershire (previously West Lynn) peacefully passed away on 23rd February 2020 at her home with her family by her side aged 82 years. A service of Thanksgiving will take place at All Saints Church, Longhope on Tuesday 10th March at 12noon. At Val's request please wear some colour. No flowers by request please. If desired, donations for Great Oaks Dean Forest Hospice may be given online at www.collierandbrain.co.uk or sent to Collier & Brain Funeral Directors The Cross, Drybrook, Gloucester GL17 9ED. Please make cheques payable to 'Collier & Brain donations account'.
Published in Lynn News on Feb. 28, 2020
