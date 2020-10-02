|
|
CAUSTON
Vera Passed away at home in Hunstanton on 22nd September 2020, aged 96 years, formerly of Gayton. Beloved wife of Ken (deceased). Cherished mum to Moira, Elaine and son-in-law Stephen, a dearly loved nan to Peter and Christopher and great-nan to Alexander, Isabelle and Paige (deceased). Funeral Service to take place at Mintlyn crematorium on Monday 12th October at 1.00pm. Family flowers only please. Due to the current circumstances and restrictions, please contact the family directly if you wish to attend. Donations if desired for The Norfolk Hospice, Tapping House may be made at the service, or sent c/o A J Coggles Family Funeral Directors, 1 Blackfriars Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1NN. Online donations can be made via www.ajcoggles.co.uk by following the memory giving link.
Published in Lynn News on Oct. 2, 2020